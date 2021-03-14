Stock Dog Trials Coming to the Blue Sage Arena

Press Release

Mountain States Stockdog Association (MSSA) was established in early 2016 to promote the working stock dog via trials and clinics in the mountain states.

A stock dog trial, or simply dog trials, is a competitive dog sport in which herding dogs move cows or sheep around a field, fences, gates and arenas as directed by their handlers. Some venues allow only dogs of known herding breeds to compete, but the MSSA allows any dog that has been trained to work stock.

The local chapter of the MSSA is Coal Creek Stock Dogs, and the chapter is sponsoring the upcoming Blue Sage Classic. The Coal Creek Stock Dog group would like to invite the public to attend the local stock dog trials.

The Blue Sage Classic offers a wide range of dog trials. On Thursday, March 18, the open division will kick off the event. This is the trial for the most experienced dogs. The younger dogs will be shown in the nursery class. Intermediate will be the next trial and the novice class will round out the order. The order will run in reverse on Friday, March 19.

Over 60 dogs are entered for the two-day event. The dogs and their handlers come from across the U.S., including California, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Utah.

In July 2019, the MSSA started sanctioning trials throughout the United States and Canada. The national finals event is the largest and most intense stock dog competition in the nation. It takes place in Afton, Wyoming each July, showcasing the working stock dog and lasts the entire week. Handlers spend all year attending trials like the Blue Sage Classic, attempting to qualify to compete at the national finals event.

The MSSA supports a family-friendly atmosphere at all sanctioned events and wants all to feel welcome and appreciated. The MSSA strives to create a feeling of camaraderie among handlers along with encouragement and fun. We want all handlers and dogs – regardless of skill or experience – to enjoy, learn and improve with each clinic and trial.

We hope that you will join us and please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. Call Clyde McCourt at (435) 650-4728 for more information.

Event: Blue Sage Classic Stock Dog Trials

When: Thursday and Friday, March 18 and 19, 2021

Start Time: 8 a.m. both days

Where: Blue Sage Arena

Address: 175 South 300 East, Castle Dale, UT 84513

Admission is FREE!