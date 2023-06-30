Local Law Enforcement Praises Ear to Ear, Peer to Peer Program

On Tuesday, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and the Price City Police Department (PCPD) thanked TaiLynn Minchey for the development of her program Ear to Ear, Peer to Peer.

The focus of this program is to support children of first responders that have been involved in an offer-involved critical incident (OICI). Minchey’s father is a law enforcement officer and was involved in an OICI four years prior. Minchey began the program based on the feelings and struggles that she experienced as her family dealt with the aftermath.

With this experience, and the creation of Ear to Ear, Peer to Peer, Minchey provided a donation of kits from her program to the ECSO. “We look forward to seeing her program grow and expand as she reached out to help others,” the ECSO shared.

The Price City Police Department also received packages from Minchey, taking time to highlight her program and praise her thoughtfulness.

“The trauma TaiLynn and her family experienced presented a realization of the education and support that is needed for family members of first responders,” the PCPD said. “Secondhand trauma is real and we are grateful TaiLynn is bringing attention to this often misunderstood issue.”