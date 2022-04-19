Local Police Academy Graduates Recognized

A graduation ceremony recently recognized students of the USU Eastern Police Academy. Graduates were honored during a ceremony and took their oath of office in front of friends and family.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office stated that Garrett Blanc and Tyler Bunting were among the graduates and are recent hires to the office, though Deputy Blanc was unable to attend the graduation. According to the sheriff’s office, they are proud of the new deputies for their hard work and dedication to the program.

“We are grateful to have them be part of our team,” shared the CCSO.

Sheriff Jeff Wood wished to thank P.O.S.T. for allowing him to perform the oath of office. He also took time to highlight these graduates on their impressive accomplishment.

“I just wanted to wish a huge congratulations to the graduating class of USU’s P.O.S.T. session,” shared Sheriff Wood. “It was an extreme honor to perform the oath of office for the new cadets. I look forward to serving side-by-side with you fine men and women for many years to come.”

As part of the Price City Police Department, Kim Wilcox obtained her Special Functions Officer certification. The department praised her for her efforts and commitment during her time in the academy.

“She put in a lot of work and hours into the grind of the Police Academy and we continue to be incredibly lucky to have her on our team,” the Price City Police Department shared.