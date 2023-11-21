Local Runners Head to Arizona Invitational

The NXR Southwest Region Championships were held on Saturday in Mesa, Arizona, welcoming six participants from Emery and one from Carbon. The invitational was hosted at the Coyote Run Golf Course, welcoming over 1,000 athletes.

In the Men’s 5,000 Meter Championship, 3A State Champion Camdon Larsen placed a respectable 171st out of 250 competitors with a time of 16:25.53. Four other Emery boys competed in the 5,000 Meter Small School race. Out of 409 competitors, all the boys did well, racing against the best in the Southwest.

In the end, Dillan Larsen placed 60/409 with a time of 17:23.54, followed by Mason Hurdsman (109/409, 17:57.29), Jacob Erickson (258/409, 19:28.71) and Stetson Albrecht (289/409, 19:54.97).

For the girls, there were two locals competing in the Women’s 5,000 Meter Championship race. Both raced very well, finishing top 100. Emery’s Gentry Christiansen, Bronze Medalist in 3A State Championship, had an excellent race, finishing 50th overall out of 221 competitors. Her final time was an impressive 18:27.71. Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe, the 3A State Individual Girls’ Champion, finished 95th with a time of 19:03.93.