Christmas Tree Regalia Lights Up Price Main Street

Those behind the Christmas Tree Regalia invited the community to celebrate during the tree lighting ceremony that took place on Friday evening in the Price City Peace Garden.

Special remarks began with Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos, who spoke on the giving element of both the holiday season and the community as a whole. “We are a community thinking of others,” the mayor shared.

He then stated that funds that are received during the regalia go right back into the community, benefitting those that are in need. Mayor Kourianos encouraged attendees to enjoy the spirit and thanked those that have trees on Main Street, encouraging all to stroll Main and view them.

Connie Hamilton, a spearhead of the regalia, then spoke. She stated that the Christmas Tree Regalia started in the 80s at Castle Heights Elementary and, following a hiatus, returned in 2017. In 2020, the trees were moved to Price Main Street due to COVID and that has continued in association with the Association of Governments (AOG) and the Price Downtown District.

Julie Rosier of the Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA) and Pam Boyd of United Way of Eastern Utah also gave brief remarks before live entertainment came in the form of dance and vocal performances, as well as a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Following, a countdown was hosted and the lights were officially flipped on, bringing the holiday spirit to the Peace Garden and the rest of Price City’s Main Street. During the event, a raffle for three Nintendo Switches was hosted. Santa Claus also paid a visit, and light refreshments were available.