Local Runners Shine at Divisionals

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

Carbon and Emery runners traveled to Lakeside Park on Tuesday for the 3A Cross Country Divisionals. The races for both the boys and girls were separated into two sections.

The Lady Dinos competed in section B, where Rozlyn Stowe continued her dominance with a first place finish. She crossed the finish line with a time of 18:46.5, nearly two minutes ahead of the second place finisher. Teammate Sophie Taylor earned fourth in the race while Ellie Hanson took seventh.

Continuing for Carbon, Ada Bradford took 12th, followed by Aly Bryner (28th), Kaylee Pitcher (32nd) and Alexa Jones (38th). The Lady Dinos finished the day in second place in section B with 52 points. Ogden claimed the top spot with 34 points.

The Lady Spartans, on the other hand, competed in second A. Freshman Gentry Christiansen had the top finish for Emery in the girls’ race with her third place finish. Addyson Guymon (seventh) and Addie Hurst (eighth) joined Christiansen in the top 10.

Other Lady Spartans that crossed the finish line included Carlie Hurst (21st), Melody Lake (34th), Hadley Meccariello (41st) and Kallee Lake (42nd). Emery also claimed a second place finish with its 73 points. Canyon View took the top prize in section B with 59 points.

On the boys’ side, Emery’s Camdon Larsen was once again a standout as he finished first in section A. Dillan Larsen (11th) and Jack Christiansen (12th) were the next to cross the finish line for the Spartans.

Continuing for Emery, Mason Hurdsman finished in 21st, followed by Stetson Albrecht (27th), Mason Stewart (29th) and Monty Christiansen (37th). The Spartans also earned a second place finish on the day with 72 points. Manti claimed first place in section A with 47 points.

For the Dinos, Easton Humes had the top finish in section B as he took second, just 11 seconds behind the first place runner. Evan Criddle (14th) and Logan McEvoy (17th) were the next to cross the finish line for Carbon.

Other Dinos to compete included Dallin Humes (22nd), Bradley Sweeney (28th), Mathew Stromness (29th) and Michael Weber (31st). The Dinos ended the day in fourth with 83 points.

Up next for the cross country teams will be the state competition on Oct. 24 at Rose Park.