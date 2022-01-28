Local Students Earn Honor Roll Recognition at Dixie State University

Press Release

In a display of academic achievement, 21 percent of Dixie State University students earned President’s and Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2021 semester.

Specifically, 2,627 students were included on the university’s honor rolls, with 1,212 students on the President’s List and 1,415 on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President’s List and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

The following were among the 2,627 students included on the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester:

Jake Jensen of Castle Dale, UT

Landon Fairbanks of Castle Dale, UT

Rance Jensen of Castle Dale, UT

Kiri Cook of Castle Dale, UT

Rachel Huntsman of Castle Dale, UT

Jordan Tuttle of Castle Dale, UT

Madison Richards of Castle Dale, UT

Lainee Jensen of Castle Dale, UT

Makynlee Anderson of Castle Dale, UT

Hannah Powell of Price, UT

Sherisse Pendleton of Price, UT

Alyssa Vincent of Price, UT

Angelina Rondinelli of Price, UT

Kirsten Etzel of Price, UT

Hailey Feichko of Price, UT

Kayla Lee of Price, UT

“Congratulations to our amazing DSU students who worked diligently this past fall to achieve the highest levels of learning and classroom performance,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, vice president of academic affairs, said. “We are proud of their accomplishment and recognition as members of the fall 2021 honor roll.”

