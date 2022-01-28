Lady Dinos Fall to Richfield

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon continued its region schedule on Thursday night by traveling to Richfield. The Dinos got off to a slow start offensively and trailed 10-5 after the first eight minutes. Carbon more than doubled its production in the second quarter, but could not gain ground on the Wildcats.

While Carbon did a much better job containing Nicole Willardson in the second meeting between the two teams, the Dinos simply could not keep up with Richfield offensively. The second quarter was the only quarter Carbon scored over double-digits. Richfield went on to win 43-29.

Willardson was held to just 13 points, a far cry from her 24 in Price a couple of weeks ago. That was due a large part to Haley Garrish, who played well for the Dinos. She led the team with 10 points and eight rebounds while Sydney Orth added nine points.

Up next, the Dinos (10-7, 1-3) will host Real Salt Lake Academy (10-15) on Tuesday. They will then travel to Canyon View (6-9, 0-3) on Saturday.