Local Students Earn President’s List Recognition at Utah Tech University

In a display of academic achievement, nearly 10 percent of Utah Tech University students earned President’s List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester.

Specifically, 1,051 students were included on the President’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher for the President’s List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

Local Utah Tech students who earned President’s List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester included:

Alyssa Bradshaw of Price

Angelina Rondinelli of Price

Anthony Campbell of Price

Jake Jensen of Castle Dale

Kaelee Hooley of Castle Dale

Lexie Maloney of Castle Dale

Morgan Hurdsman of Castle Dale

Tacie Larsen of Price

