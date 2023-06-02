UDOT Gives Update on Highway 6 Project

Local Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) members have given an update regarding the road construction project that will be starting soon on Highway 6.

The plan is for the contractor to begin placing a chip seal starting on Monday, June 12. Crews will then be working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. From Monday to Wednesday, there will be alternating one-lane traffic with flaggers and the work on those days is divided within three segments.

On Monday, the work will focus on the west interchange and eastward for approximately one mile. On Tuesday, the Carbon Avenue interchange toward east Price will be the focus. Then, on Wednesday, crews will be working from the east Price interchange and beyond.

On Thursday and Friday, crews will continue between Price and Wellington and there will be a lane of travel in each direction. The one-way, alternating traffic in Price will take place only Monday through Wednesday that week.

The speeds will be reduced to 40 miles per hour during the construction periods and chips will be swept prior to the weekend, though drivers are cautioned to continue to abide by the speed limit, as the work aims to avoid damage.

During the following week, the contractor will begin to apply a final seal coat that will follow the same sequential pattern as the previous week. It is possible that stormy weather may alter the schedule and, in the event of that happening, alternate flagging will only be allowed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.