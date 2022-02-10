Local Students Exhibit at Springville Museum of Fine Art

By Julie Johansen

Each year, the Springville Museum of Fine Art conducts an art competition for high school juniors and seniors from private and public schools throughout Utah. This is followed by an exhibit to highlight the winners. Kira Paskett, a senior at Emery High, had a canvas acrylic painting entitled “Lion” accepted for the show. Carbon Dino Shaylan Morrison was also on the accepted list for her colored pencil piece entitled “Colorpede.”

There were over 1,100 pieces submitted and 335 of those were accepted to be shown by the museum. In the end, 67 received awards. Paskett’s work received an honorable mention for the 3rd Congressional District.

The artwork must be submitted by the high school art departments and not by the individual student. The show began on Feb. 5 and will continue until March 25. However, due to COVID restrictions, this will be an online exhibit.