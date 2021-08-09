Local Youth Stirrup Some Fun *Photo Gallery*

Castle Dale City’s inaugural Stirrup Some Fun event kicked off on Wednesday last week, bringing fun, food and entertainment to attendees. One of the many activities was the kids’ rodeo, which took place on Thursday evening following the famous $2 barbecue.

Hosted at the city arena, local youth lined up for a chance to win big while spectators enjoyed the entertainment. The top prize was a $50 cash cow for those ages 13-16. The rodeo also featured six pigs and 25 chickens that children chased around the arena.

The rodeo was rounded out with a stick horse race that saw many participants. The Emery County Royalty joined in on the fun as the members assisted at the event.