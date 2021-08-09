Michael Ray Valdez took the last train out on August 1st, 2021, at the age of 56 surrounded by loved ones.

Michael Ray was born August 26th, 1964, to Eva Martinez and Ray Valdez in Murray Utah, but he called Helper his home. If you were to see him around town, he would greet you with his big smile and wave, he never shied away from saying hello to anyone. Michael Ray was a selfless man and put many others needs ahead of his own and the legacy of love that he leaves behind will live on in everyone who has ever met the man. Michael Ray, although known as a bad ass on his Harley Davidson, was an avid outdoorsman as well. He spent much of his time in the mountains hunting and fishing. Mike was a hardworking man and was proud of the decades he spent working for the Union Pacific Railroad. Most of all Mike loved his family, his 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 nieces “Uncle Buck.”

Michael Ray is preceded in death by: His mother Eva Martinez, Biological Father Ray Valdez, Grandparents John and Emma Espinoza, Brother Joey John Sanchez, nephew Stephen Zele.

Survived by: His Father Bernell Martinez; his children Joey and Geovana Valdez, Elisha Valdez, and Mikey Valdez. His 8 grandchildren Neveah, Joey Angel, Evan, Evalinah, Vincent, Felix, and Benito Valdez. His sister Debra Sanchez and his brother Rick and Patti Sanchez, nieces Shasta Sanchez, Chelsey Murdock, Uncle Johnnie and Erlinda Espinoza

Michael Ray’s family asks you to join them at 11 AM on August 28th, 2021, at Pioneer Park, Price Utah, 84501 for a celebratory “End of the Trail Ride” to his final resting place at the Mountain View Cemetery in Helper, Utah.