Locals Compete at Tuffest Junior World Championship

Carbon Rodeo Press Release

Kanyon Mills had a great time in Vegas at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship. Mills and his teammate took Reserve Overall Champion in the 15U team roping.

The duo took first in the second go with a 5.56 and that time held the fastest throughout the entire 15U roping. They placed sixth in the average and after a slipped leg, they finished second in the hot round, taking home a total of $5,000. We are so thankful to be able to support Kanyon in his goals and living this sport he loves so much.

Carbon High school rodeo team member Ean Ellis also qualified for the Vegas Tuffest in 15U tie down roping. He placed fourth in the average, winning $1,700. Ellis won $400 in the second go and took fourth place in the first go for $1,000.