Carbon School Board Recognizes Fall Academic All-State Athletes

During the Carbon School Board meeting last week, recognition was in order for the athletes who received Academic All-State accolades for the 2023 fall sports. The athletes who received this award are seniors in high school who have cumulative GPA of 4.0.

“This accomplishment is huge,” Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas began. “You’re not only participating in a ton of things, you’re also getting a 4.0 in the classroom.”

The following students were brought before the board to be recognized for their accomplishments: Cole Callahan (boys’ golf), Allena Ison and Ella Anderson (girls’ tennis), Ada Bradford (cross country/girls’ soccer), Lillian Seeley (cross country), Stella Smith (girls’ soccer) and Easton Hardy (cross country).

“You’re representing yourself, your family, the school and the district very well,” concluded Superintendent Salas. “We appreciate all you do so much. Congratulations.”