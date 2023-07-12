Locals Shine at Silver State International Rodeo

Members of the Carbon rodeo team traveled to Winnemucca, Nev. to participate in the Silver State International Rodeo on June 29 through July 6.

Braden Noyes and Tadd Nielson won the first two rounds of junior high team roping and ended second in the overall average. Noyes also won the first round of tie down and finished fourth overall in the average.

Nielson continued his impressive showing as he placed fourth in the first round of tie down, first in the second round and third in the short round. In the end, he placed first in the average, giving him the title of champion tie down roper.

Kanyon Mills and Dakota Noyes also earned championship titles at the rodeo. The pair won the first, second and short round in the ribbon roping competition. This earned them first in the overall average and the title of champion ribbon ropers.

Finally, Mills and Logan Curtis placed second in the first round of team roping and first in the short round. The duo ended third in the overall average.