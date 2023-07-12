The Coyote’s Well Brings Mobile Coffee to Carbon County

The Coyote’s Well is a mobile coffee shop that has been gracing the streets of Carbon County, brought to the area by Ryan Madsen. Nearly five years ago, Madsen began working at Happiness Within, which is a coffee shop that is located on Helper’s Main Street. Madsen met her boyfriend there, who had the idea to create a mobile coffee shop together. In February, he found the truck and they got started on their dream.

They journeyed to Colorado to bring the truck home and run the shop. Soon, the truck will be located at the old Los Jilberto’s lot in Wellington. However, for now, they are conducting pop-ups wherever they are able in Price, Helper or Wellington.

Madsen specializes in coffee-based drinks, though when she attends special events, she also serves feature items such as frozen lemonade, smoothies, ice cream and espresso. She stated that the mobile shop is versatile, and though there is a small menu at this time, she is open to making drinks upon request dependent on availability.

The hours are generally in the morning, from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Otherwise, Madsen and the truck can be found at various summertime events such as Culture Connection, which is hosted at the Price City Peace Garden on Thursday evenings. The Coyote’s Well has also been invited to farmer’s markets and the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival.

“When you come to The Coyote’s Well, you are supporting another local person,” Madsen said.

She encourages those that are interested in something that she is not offering on the menu yet to request it. If it is within reason, Madsen will make it happen. There are many exciting things coming to the menu, such as chai, sugar-free flavors and possible smoked sugar drinks.

The fun of The Coyote’s Well, as well as its weekly schedule, can be found on Facebook.