Longhorns Get Bucked by Pinnacle

The Altamont Longhorns (3-6) traveled to Price on Wednesday night to face off against the Pinnacle Panthers (7-5). Pinnacle would get the win against the non-region team, 53-44.

Cole Barton had himself a night, scoring a big 27 points, going nine for 11 from the foul stripe. He went nine for 17 from the field with a 53% shooting percentage. Barton was a factor on defense as well, snagging up four steals from the Longhorns.

Brody Howell had a solid game as well, scoring 12 points for the team. He added on eight rebounds and three assists. The team did well defensively with eight steals for the game and everyone was contributing as a unit with rebounds.

The Panthers will next travel to face Monument Valley (3-10) on Saturday, seeking their first region win.