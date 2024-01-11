Lady Dinos Dual Duchesne

The Lady Dinos wrestling team traveled to Duchesne on Wednesday to face off in a wrestling dual. There were 10 varsity matches along with five extra bouts.

Carbon started off on the right track with Codi Shaw securing the victory over her opponent via technical fall in the 110 weight class, scoring five points for her team. Emma Parker was next up to get a win in the 125 class, defeating her opponent by fall and scoring six points for Carbon.

Samantha Riddle would also get a win by fall in her match, bringing the team score to 24-17 in favor of Duchesne. Grace Lamb would get the final victory of the day for the varsity matches, scoring six points with a win by pin. Unfortunately, the Dinos would fall to Duchesne by a score of 33-23 in a valiant effort for the team win.

In the extra matches, Maddison Arroyo and Jenna Pulsipher both got wins by fall in their respective classes.

The wrestling squad will travel to North Sevier this weekend to attend the wrestling invitational. Next week, they will prepare for another tough dual against the Richfield team.