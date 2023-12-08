Looking for a Holiday Gift Idea? Buy a Fishing/Hunting License

DWR News Release

While some people may not be thinking about hunting or fishing during December, there are still plenty of opportunities to do both this time of year. So, why not surprise your friends or family with a Utah fishing or hunting license for Christmas or pay for their registration fee for a hunting or fishing challenge? They make thoughtful presents, are easy to buy and can be used year-round.

Along with ice fishing, Utah also offers several hunts during the winter months. Hunts for cottontail rabbit, chukar and gray (Hungarian) partridge, snowshoe hare, and the fall general-season turkey hunt run through most of the winter, so the recipient of the gift could use it immediately if they wanted to. Annual Utah fishing and hunting licenses are 365-day licenses, so the license is valid starting the day you buy it, and they can start using it immediately.

Buying a hunting or fishing license online is the easiest way to get one. However, you can also buy a fishing or hunting license at one of the six Utah Division of Wildlife Resources offices or from any fishing and hunting license agent across Utah. Combination licenses, which allow the license holder to fish and hunt small game, are also available at the same locations and on the website.

“Hunting and fishing are some of the most incredible ways to experience the beautiful outdoors of Utah because you get to explore an area in ways you likely wouldn’t otherwise,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “A combination license is the gift that keeps on giving because you can use it year-round for the different seasons of fishing and hunting. It’s a great way to spend time with your loved ones and to make unforgettable memories.”

To buy a license for someone, you need some of their information, including:

Name

Approximate height and weight

Eye color

Hair color

Date of birth

Mailing address

Phone number

If you buy a license online, you can have it mailed to you so you can wrap it and give it as a gift, or the license can be mailed directly to the person you’re buying it for. It usually takes about 10 days for a license to arrive in the mail, so order one early if you want it to arrive in time for Christmas.

If the person you’re buying the license for is 18 years of age or older, instead of buying a one-year license, you also have the option of buying a license that’s valid for up to five years.

If the person you’re buying for already has a license, you can extend the period of time when their current license is valid. For example, if the person you’d like to buy for has a license that will expire next April, you can buy a license extension for them now. The extension will keep their license valid for one, two, three, four or five years from the day the license was supposed to expire.

Please be aware, however, that a license extension may be bought only for a license that will expire within six months from the day you buy the extension. For example, if a license doesn’t expire until November 2024, the soonest you can buy an extension for it is June 2024, six months before it expires.

Utah resident license costs are as follows:

Combination license (ages 14-17): $20

Combination license (ages 18-64): $44

Combination license (age 65 and older): $35

Fishing license (ages 12-13): $5

Fishing license (ages 14-17): $16

Fishing license (ages 18-64): $40

Fishing license (age 65 and older): $31

Hunting license (age 13 and under): $11

Hunting license (ages 14-17): $16

Hunting license (ages 18-64): $40

Hunting license (age 65 and older): $31

Gift givers should also note that hunting and combination licenses do not include a deer or elk permit and do not allow someone to hunt deer or elk. Hunters can apply for a 2024 general-season buck deer permit starting March 21, 2024. General-season elk permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting in July.

Utah Cutthroat Slam

Another great gift idea for the angler in your life is a registration fee for the Utah Cutthroat Slam. The goal of the slam is for anglers to catch each of the four native Utah cutthroat trout — Bonneville, Colorado River, Bear River and Yellowstone — in their historic ranges. Registration costs $20 for adults and $10 for youth, and you can register online. All but $1 of the registration cost is dedicated to conservation projects throughout the state that help native cutthroat trout. The slam can provide a fun challenge and a great way to get outdoors.

Waterfowl Slam

If you have an avid hunter in your life, consider gifting them the opportunity to add an extra challenge for their hunting season.

Hunters earn one of the Utah Waterfowl Slams by completing different requirements, such as harvesting a group of species in a certain time period or location. There are currently 10 waterfowl slams with different levels of difficulty, so you can find a variety of fun, unique challenges. Along with trying something new, hunters who complete the slams can also earn colorful, collectible leg bands.

The entry fee for the waterfowl slams is $20 for hunters 18 years of age or older or $10 for hunters 17 years of age or younger. You can pay for the entry fee online or at any available license agent. The money earned from the slam is used to complete habitat-improvement projects on waterfowl management areas across the state.

Upland Game Slam

Similar to the waterfowl slams, hunters can complete the eight Utah Upland Game Slams by harvesting the required amount of the target species. Each one is designed to give you an extra challenge while you’re hunting as well as the opportunity to earn a commemorative, collectible coin.

The entry fee is $20 for hunters 18 years of age or older, or $10 for hunters 17 years of age or younger. You can pay for the entry fee on the DWR website or at available license agents. Funds earned from the slams help pay for upland game habitat projects, which have improved multiple sites and allowed DWR biologists to establish upland species in new areas across the state.

So, if you are having a hard time finding stocking stuffers this holiday season, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.