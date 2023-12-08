Santa Visits Castle Dale City

By Julie Johansen

On Wednesday, Santa took time from his busy schedule to stop by Castle Dale City’s Christmas party. He came to visit with the small ones of Castle Dale that were in attendance, patiently waiting for his arrival.

The party featured a chili dinner catered by Fatty’s, which was served by the Youth Council of Castle Dale. While many citizens of Castle Dale enjoyed the food, Seth Brewer and the singing group “Just Because” entertained by sharing their musical talent, singing Christmas Carols.

The Emery County Royalty accompanied by Patsy Stoddard help youngsters decorate graham cracker gingerbread houses. At another table, Julie Janus shared creative activities for the young children to develop fun Christmas projects.

The recreation center was festive with decorations also done by the youth council. These young citizens had met the evening before at Creative Floral and designed and assembled beautiful green center pieces for all the tables.