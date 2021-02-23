Lost & Found Ministries Celebrates Ongoing Success

While Lost & Found Ministries has been actively serving the community for the past few years, an official ribbon cutting ceremony was just hosted for the organization on Friday afternoon. Members of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce gathered in Helper to learn more about Lost & Found and lead the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Lost & Found Ministries is a non-denominational Christian organization dedicated to providing Biblical information to those struggling with addiction. Since its inception, the organization has paid for more than 80 community members to attend faith-based recovery programs. These efforts are funded through the organization’s thrift store located in Helper.

The store in historic Helper boasts a large array of items, ranging from antique to brand new. Customers can find antique bottles, furniture and trinkets alongside brand new party supplies, hygiene and feminine products, clothes and toys. The store also offers gently used books, DVDs, cookware, camping supplies, prom dresses and much more.

Lost & Found Ministries is located at 275 North Main Street in Helper. The store is open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members of the community are welcome to browse the store or make donations during these hours.

In addition, Lost & Found Ministries hosts weekly meetings for those struggling with addiction. For more information, please call (435) 472-0177.