Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson Visits Emery Country

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson (left) and Emery County Clerk/Auditor Brenda Tuttle (right).

By Julie Johansen

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson visited Emery County on Thursday. She first toured the Hunter Power Plant and then stopped at the office of Emery County Clerk/Auditor Brenda Tuttle. One of the responsibilities of the Lt. Governor is elections, so she spent time viewing the vote counting machines and visiting with Tuttle about elections within the county.

Lunch was served at the Castle Dale City Park pavilion to Henderson, her crew and several elected officials and election candidates. This gave them all the opportunity to visit with her as well as several congressmen from surrounding areas.

To conclude, she took time to experience the displays and murals at the Museum of the San Rafael before leaving the county.