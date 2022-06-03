Closed Fire Session in Effect for Carbon and Emery Counties

Opening up the Wednesday evening Carbon County Commission meeting, Commissioner Larry Jensen made an announcement regarding the upcoming summer months and fire danger.

The Carbon/Emery Fire Warden, Jeramy Jorgensen, officially informed those in the county that the closed fire season went into effect at midnight on May 31.

Commissioner Jensen stated that this closed fire session means that anyone that wishes to conduct open burning within the unincorporated lands will need to acquire a permit from Jorgensen beforehand. There are no additional fire restrictions in affect in the two counties at this time.

Jorgensen can be contacted for more information on the permit at jeramyjorgensen@utah.gov.