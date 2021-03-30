Madrigal and Bruno Bomb Spartans *Photo Gallery*

A big rivalry game between Carbon and Emery took place on the diamond on Friday afternoon.

Giana Bruno made the Lady Spartans pay for a one-out walk and blasted a shot to left for an early 2-0 Carbon lead. The Dinos hit another two-run homer in the third when Lyndsey Madrigal stepped up with two outs. Bruno then made it back-to-back jacks with her second home run in as many at bats, a solo shot to center.

After striking out 18 batters against Grantsville in a prior game, good enough for fifth most all-time in an extra-inning game in the state, Haven Byerly was back at it in the circle. She struck out the first six batters she faced against the Spartans and dominated the first three innings.

Down 5-0, Emery’s Kaejha Johnson caught up to a high heater and ripped it over the fence to left for a three-run home run to put the Spartans back in the game. Two batters later, Maddison Childs had a great at bat, fouling off pitches left and right to stay alive. She was rewarded on the 11th pitch, which she turned on for a solo home run, making it a one-run game.

The top of the Dino order led off the fifth and shifted the momentum. Molly Horsely walked and Makayla Scoville doubled, bringing up Madrigal with two runners on base. She rocketed the first pitch she saw for her second home run of the contest to regain the lead 8-4.

Emery grabbed back a run in the bottom half off of Arilyn Allred’s line-drive shot to center. That would be all the noise that the Spartans would make, however, as Byerly regained control and ended the outing with 15 strikeouts. Carbon never let up offensively and went on to win the game 13-5.

Bruno finished the afternoon 4-4 with two home runs and four RBIs while Madrigal had a team-high seven ribbies on her two home runs and a double.

Emery (7-3-1, 1-1) will take on Manti (8-0) on Wednesday while the Dinos (9-1, 4-0) will enjoy a week off from competition. The Wednesday game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.