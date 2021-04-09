Madrigal and Co. Beat Up Union

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos returned to the diamond after a long break, excited to get back to work against Union. They broke through in the second inning with four runs to go on top. Haven Byerly pitched around a bases load, no-out jam in the bottom half, only allowing one run.

The offense picked up from there with eight unanswered runs to take the game 12-2. Lyndsey Madrigal led the way going, 4-4 with a triple, double and two RBIs. Matching the two RBI effort were Molly Horsley, Makayla Scoville and Gianna Bruno. Byerly settled in after the second-inning scare and completed the game with 11 strikeouts and only one earned run through seven innings.

Carbon (9-1, 4-0) will hope to continue the momentum on Friday at home against South Sevier (1-9, 0-4).