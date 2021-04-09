Trio Arrested Following Fire

Three people were arrested in connection with Thursday’s fire near Westwood in Price. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrests on Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe that the fire started as a campfire that quickly got out of control as 40-50 MPH winds blew through the area. “As a result, the fire covered nearly 50 acres and threatened buildings that were evacuated as a precaution,” the CCSO shared.

Price Fire, Helper Fire, Wellington Fire and the Division of Wildlife Resources responded to the scene. Some evacuations of nearby buildings did take place as a precaution but no injuries were reported.

The fire spread to nearly 50 acres by the time crews were able to extinguish the flames. The sheriff’s office took time to remind the community that Utah is in a state of emergency due to drought conditions.

Three individuals were arrested on suspicion of starting the fire. The Carbon County Attorney’s Office will review the charges and determine if there will be further action.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office concluded Friday’s report by encouraging residents to contact Price Dispatch to confirm if it is an acceptable day prior to burning. The dispatch center can be reached at (435) 637-0893.