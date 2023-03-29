Magician Spreads Magic and Positivity to Local Students

Les Schwab has created a partnership with Mike Hamilton, who presents Magic with a Message to students throughout Utah. He is an award-winning educational presenter, as well as a professional magician, who inspires over 55,000 students per year.

The local Dinosaur Les Schwab Tire Center invited Hamilton to present to students in the area. He presented at each of the Carbon School District elementary schools as well as Pinnacle Canyon Academy.

Hamilton has four engaging assemblies that he teaches students to encourage healthy choices in school and in life. These include internet safety, bullying prevention, the magic of reading and saying no to drugs.

Hamilton is contracted with the tire center through the end of 2025. For the next two years, he will target three schools per year to present his message once again.

Hamilton gives the students interactive opportunities while encouraging them to have the power to make healthy choices. Hamilton also emphasizes that everyone is different and the world would be boring if everyone looked, dressed or acted the same. At the events, there was also a donation table for educational and promotional items.

Castle Heights Elementary Principal Wendy Fluckey extended appreciation to the tire center for sponsoring Hamilton, stating that he was incredible and that the students enjoyed his performance.

“He also taught some wonderful things about showing kindness,” Fluckey shared. “It was very generous of you and we are so grateful. Thank you for reaching out to make our school and community a better place.”