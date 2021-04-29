Man Who Fell at Dutchman Arch Identified

The man who fell at Dutchman Arch on Saturday has been identified as local resident Gary Turner. He sustained critical injuries after falling more than 20 feet and was transported by air for medical attention.

According to a GoFundMe page established for Turner, he suffered a shattered pelvis, fractures above and below his hip socket, wrist fractures, a fractured skull, breaks in his spine, facial fractures, and lung and bladder contusions. He is currently in critical condition in Grand Junction, Colo.

“He will need numerous surgeries and a lengthy stay for recovery,” the fundraiser shared. “With any freak accident like this there are substantial costs for medical, recovery and stay for family.”

Turner is a husband and a father to a young daughter. Proceeds from the GoFundMe account will directly benefit the Turner family with costs associated with the accident.

“The family would also like to thank Gary’s friends that were there with him, the first responders and life flight,” the GoFundMe page states.

The community has already rallied behind Turner in other ways and a fundraiser will be hosted in his honor on Thursday. During the Music, Meals & Mingle event on Price City’s Main Street, Gettin’ Our Smoke On will donate all of the proceeds from their sales to the Turner family. The event will begin at 5 p.m.