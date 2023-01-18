Mandatory Angler Checkpoint to Occur in Scofield

The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Division of Wildlife Resources, announced a mandatory checkpoint that is upcoming for anglers in Scofield.

DNR law enforcement officers will supervise this checkpoint for all motorized vehicles at Scofield’s Madsen Bay from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 28. All vehicles that are traveling north on Highway 96, as well as those leaving Madsen Bay, will be stopped.

Officers will be inspecting fishing licenses, fish possession and OHV/snowmobile registration.