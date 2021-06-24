Manti-La Sal National Forest Enters Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

Press Release

After implementing stage 1 fire restrictions last week, Manti-La Sal National Forest will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions for all National Forest System lands located within the Sanpete, Ferron/Price, Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest boundaries beginning 12:01 a.m. June 25, 2021.

“With the extremely dry year we are facing and unprecedented fire activity we are experiencing so early in the year, it is necessary to take measures to prevent anymore wildfires on our national forest,” said Darren Olsen, acting Manti-La Sal Forest Supervisor.

Within the first two weeks of June, Manti-La Sal experienced two large wildfires within the forest boundaries, the Bennion Creek Fire in the northern portion of the forest and the Pack Creek fire burning in the La Sal mountain range area. Both fires exhibited extreme fire behavior due to the drought-like conditions and high winds.

With a noticeable increase in public recreation on the Forest, the potential for human-caused fires also increases. Restrictions are placed to reduce the potential for human-caused fires. Remember to recreate responsibly during visits to the Manti-La Sal.

The following acts are prohibited until fire danger decreases and fire restrictions are rescinded:

Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes.

No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No cutting, grinding or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. This includes acetylene torches.

No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle or building.

Visitors may use a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels with an on/off valve.

Violation of the above prohibition(s) is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 per individual or $10,000 for an organization and/or imprisonment for not more than six months. (16 U.S.C. § 551; 18 U.S.C. §§ 3571(b)(6), 3581(b)(7))

Further information regarding these restrictions may be obtained at the Manti-La Sal National Forest Supervisors Office, Price, UT (435) 636-3500; at the Sanpete Ranger District Office, (435) 636-3300; at the Ferron/Price Ranger District Office, (435) 636-3580; at the Moab Ranger District Office, (435) 259-7155; or at the Monticello Ranger District Office, (435) 587-2041.

Reminder: Fire conditions are extreme for this time of year. We urge you to make “fire sense” decisions that will drive down the number of human-caused wildfires. As seasons change, so do our practices to keep everyone safe and to protect the places we enjoy.

Please recreate and work responsibly. Know before you go – know how to prevent wildfires by properly using outdoor equipment, learn campfire safety, and check for fire restrictions and closures. Play it safe – from fireworks to camp stoves, understand the risk of your toys and tools and understand some may be restricted. Plan ahead – know the rules and regulations before you go. Play it safe – keep all ignition sources a safe distance away from vegetation. Help exercise “fire sense” in Utah and do your part to prevent unwanted human caused wildfires.

For more information on preventing unwanted human caused wildfires and updates on fire-related information throughout the state of Utah, visit www.utahfireinfo.gov, go to Twitter @UtahWildfire and visit Instagram @utahfireinfo.