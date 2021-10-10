Manti-La Sal National Forest Seeks Committee Members

Secure Rural Schools Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) open for applications

Forest Service News Release

The Manti-La Sal National Forest is seeking applicants for its Secure Rural Schools Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). RAC members provide recommendations to the forest supervisor on the development and implementation of special projects on federal lands. Applications are due November 15, 2021.

The forest supervisor is responsible for considering the committee’s recommendations in the context of the forest land management plan and the laws and regulations that govern Forest Service activities and to approve the project if appropriate. Projects are funded under title II of the Secure Rural School and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 (Public Law 106-393).

“We are excited to rebuild this resource advisory committee,” said Ryan Nehl, Manti-La Sal Forest Supervisor. “This is a great opportunity to direct secure rural schools funding to much needed improvements to public lands throughout our local counties.”

Currently, the forest is seeking applicants in several specific categories:

Persons that represent organized labor or non-timber forest product harvester groups;

Persons who hold Federal grazing or other land use permits, or represent nonindustrial private forest land owners;

Persons who represent nationally or regionally recognized wild horse and burro interest groups, wildlife or hunting organizations, or watershed associations;

Persons that represent American Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the committee is organized;

Persons that are school officials or teachers.

Nominees may be submitted by tribal governments, county governments or non-governmental organizations. In addition, individuals who represent the interests specified in the act may self-nominate. The best candidates will have varied interests and areas of expertise and must be willing to work collaboratively with community members and national forest personnel.

Once candidates have been identified, their names and background data are submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture White House Liaison’s office for review. The review process includes a background check to determine if any of the candidates have a conflict of interest that would prohibit them from serving on the RAC due to criminal or ethical violations.

Nominees must reside within the state of Utah and, to the extent practicable, provide local representation in each category listed in the legislation. The duties of the committee include:

Review projects proposed by participating counties, tribal governments, organizations and individuals;

Make recommendations to the forest supervisor acting for the Secretary of Agriculture about projects and funding;

Provide frequent opportunities for citizens, organizations, tribes, land management agencies and other interested parties to participate;

Monitor projects that have been approved by the forest supervisor and advise the designated Federal official on the progress of the monitoring.

Meeting times and locations are not prescribed by the legislation, and the committee may establish suitable procedures for proposing projects. The RAC will meet as often as necessary to perform its duties, generally one to four times per year.

If you represent one of the listed categories and are interested in applying for a position on the RAC, please contact Samantha Stoffregen, public affairs officer, at samantha.stoffregen@usda.gov, or Andrew Orlemann, public services staff officer, at george.orlemann@usda.gov.