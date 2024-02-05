Manti Puts on Offensive Clinic in Price

The Manti Templars (16-6) traveled to Price on Friday to face the Dinos in a Region 12 matchup. The Templars were on point offensively, as they would shoot a consistent 54% of their shots taken. They would also end the night with nine made three pointers and 23 assists as a team.

Kahner Raby led the Dinos with 16 points on an impressive 78% shooting percentage for the night. Raby would also have two blocks and four rebounds for the Dinos. Zeke Willson ended his evening with 10 points, three assists and a block.

The underclassmen received some playing time against a solid team, with Rydge Butler scoring six and grabbing three steals for his team. Dominic Cowan would go two for two, getting four points, and Max Carlson scored five for Carbon. Maddux Willson ended his night with four points, three assists and a steal. Carter Warburton had four points, three rebounds and two assists.

The Dinos would fall to Manti 80-52, giving the Dinos a 4-8 region record. They are tied with Juab and North Sanpete in the standings with two more crucial games ahead of them to close out the season.

Next up, the Dinos have their second meeting with the Emery Spartans on Wednesday night on their home turf. Then, they close out the regular season on the road against Canyon View on Friday.