Team Effort Gives Panthers the Win

The Monument Valley Cougars (5-15) traveled to Price to play the Panthers on Friday night. Pinnacle had a great offensive showing, with a 56% shooting night collectively. The Panthers were good defensively as well, getting 12 steals and bringing down 40 rebounds. Pinnacle put up 80 points against Monument Valley, giving them the win, 80-65.

Cole Barton led the Panthers with 29 points, making 12 of his 18 shot attempts, giving him a 67% field goal percentage. He had a double-double with 11 rebounds as well to go with five big steals on the defensive end.

Joey Howell drained 17 points for his squad, distributing the ball well with five assists, also adding on a steal and a block. Dominick Vigil had a consistent performance, going five for five from the field. Vigil ended the night with 13 points, eight rebounds and a block.

Gavone Larsen finished the night with eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Brody Howell was a solid contributor, getting four points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals for his squad. Riley Davis had five points, a steal and a block as Pinnacle would get its second region win.

The regular season will come to an end this week as the Panthers face Monticello (6-12) on Tuesday night on the road. Then, on Friday, they will face the region’s number one team, the Green River Pirates (14-5), at home.