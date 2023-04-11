Manuel Francisco Mestas (Maestas)

December 31, 1935 – March 31, 2023

Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend passed away peacefully at home in Magna, Utah on March 31, 2023, surrounded by his children, family and friends.

Manuel was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rosa Palmer Mestas, Parents Jose’ and Francisca Maestas, Daughter Maria Elena Mestas, Sister Junia Medina, Sister Naomi Martinez, Brother Eloy J Maestas, and Brother Elujio Maestas.

He is survived by his children; Manuel Mestas Jr, Inga (Walter) Dickerson, Daniel (Ruth) Mestas, Ernie G (Becky) Mestas, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Manuel was born in the small farming community of Gallina, New Mexico, experiencing and learning the life of being a hard worker. Moving with his family as his father looked for work in the mining field, they moved to Carbon County, Utah, finally settling in Dragerton (East Carbon City) where he spent a major portion of his teenage years.

Manuel joined the U.S. Army in 1954 at the age of 19. He was stationed in Germany, where he met the love of his life, Rosa Palmer. While in Germany, Manuel became fluent in German, adding to his multilingual skills of Spanish, English and now German.

After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1957, Manuel brought his new family to the U.S. and began their new life. To support his family, Manuel worked as a railroad track installer, janitor, nurses aid, window washer, barber (which he continued with his own shop for 20 years plus), until he landed a job with Tooele Army Depot (TAD). While at TAD, Manuel pursued various career advancements, reaching a supervisory role. He retired from TAD after many years of dedicated service. Manuel was affectionately referred to as Dr. Dolittle, tied to his love of animals.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Webster Center, 8952 West Main Street, Magna Utah. Military Burial Services will be held at Salt Lake City Cemetery.