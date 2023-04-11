SRMS Students Rewarded With AR Party

By Julie Johansen

Over 100 San Rafael Middle School students celebrated at the third term Accelerated Reading (AR) party. The students played bingo while enjoying cotton candy and popcorn. The party was hosted by Kolleen Christiansen, school librarian.

AR is a computer program that helps teachers and librarians manage and monitor student’s independent reading practice. Students choose a book to read that is at their own level and interest. They read at their own pace and then take a short quiz to check to see if they understood what they read.

The points are kept on the computer and if the student reaches the required number of points, they are invited to participate in some type of reward at the end of each term.

The middle school was very appreciative of its sponsors, including Food Ranch, the Emery County Travel Bureau and Desertview Federal Credit Union, for all the fun prizes and treats the students enjoyed at this activity.