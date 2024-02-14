Many Flock to Carbon School District College & Career Night

When school concluded for the day on Monday, the halls of Carbon High School (CHS) did not go as quiet as they normally do. Instead, preparation was well underway for the Carbon School District College & Career Night.

This took place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that evening, with a myriad of information and opportunities for all that chose to attend. This was hosted for students in the fifth through eighth grades, and a parent or guardian was required to be present with their student. To kickoff the event, there was an overview of CHS clubs set throughout the hallways with free swag. A USU Eastern representative was also available for possible discussions.

Utah Justice Paige Petersen was welcomed as the keynote speaker of the evening, beginning her presentation at 5 p.m. Justice Petersen focused on the inspiration that is needed to achieve goals, no matter what they may be.

Following the keynote, a spaghetti dinner was provided as a way to fill not only the minds of the students at the event, but their stomachs as well.