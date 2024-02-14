BLM Seeks Public Comment for May 2025 Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Utah

Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah State Office has opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on two oil and gas parcels totaling 833 acres that may be included in a May 2025 lease sale in Utah. The comment period ends March 14, 2024.

The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment, are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2030769/510.

As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, the BLM will apply a 16.67% royalty rate for production on any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM’s online fact sheet. Revenues are split between the state where the drilling occurs and the U.S. Treasury.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis, and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.

All parcels leased for oil and gas lease include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.