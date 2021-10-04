Price, Utah: Marjorie Fay Worthen Moffitt, 98, died September 30, 2021 in Price, Utah. She was born March 30, 1923 in Ferron, Utah to Thomas Herbert Worthen and Lillie Hawks. She married Hugh C. Moffitt on December 3, 1939 in Price, Utah, marriage solemnized March 27, 1959 in the Manti Temple.

Marjorie grew up in Ferron, Utah, member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings, including Relief Society President, primary teacher, temple worker and missionary serving in the Atlanta Temple. She lived in Dragerton (East Carbon City) where she raised her family. Later moved to Orangeville, Utah, Fresno, California and Allen, Texas. She was an accomplished artist, loved to sing, also to read and she and Hugh liked to travel.

She is survived by children, Steven (Betty) of Allen, TX, Dyann Pearson of Price, UT and Amy Moffitt of Carbonville, UT; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, sister Renee Wilde and brother Bruce Worthen.

She was preceded in death by husband, parents, one sister and three brothers.

Private services were held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 with interment in Orangeville Cemetery on Monday, October 4, 2021 under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home.

