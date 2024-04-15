Mark Daniel Larsen, 29, of Huntington, Utah passed away on April 8, 2024, in Orangeville, Utah. Mark was born to Ronald Eugene Larsen and Dianna Dee Weeks Powell in Price, Utah.

Growing up, Mark loved playing backyard sports with his siblings and friends and watching movies with his mom. He admired his older brothers and loved to be told that he “looked like a Larsen.” Mark loved animals and was known to home a stray kitten when he could. He especially loved his older brothers’ dogs.

He graduated from Emery High School with the class of 2012. After high school, he moved to Salt Lake with his brother Scott where they worked at Snowbird Mountain Resort. Mark really enjoyed the time he spent at that mountain and especially his time with Scott. Later in life, he moved to Orem where he lived with his girlfriend LeCrisha and worked at GSP. They moved back to Huntington a few years later, and he began to work security at the Huntington Power Plant. Mark was later employed at Bronco, Intermountain Electronics, and then worked in the Skyline and the Trail Mountain mines for Fossil Rock Fuels. During this time, he began to learn about auto mechanics from his girlfriend’s dad. He enjoyed spending time working on cars together. Mark also enjoyed playing video games, doodling on anything he could, playing with his cats, and spending time with his girlfriend.

Mark is survived by his parents Dianna Powell, Castle Dale, Utah, and Ronald Larsen, Spanish Fork, Utah; grandfather, Ralph Larsen, Provo, Utah; siblings, John (Mandie) Larsen, Orem, Utah, Bill Larsen, Orem, Utah, Steven (Kari) Larsen, Logan, Utah, Tim (Alli) Larsen, Castle Dale, Utah, Shinia Powell, South Jordan, Utah, Jacob Powell, Castle Dale, Utah, Christina Riva, Cannon City, Colorado, and Brooke Eivins, Cannon City, Colorado; and his long-time girlfriend, LeCrisha Evridge, Huntington, Utah. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Matthew and Scott Larsen and grandparents, Von and Florine Weeks, and grandmother, Blanche Larsen.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 35 East Main Street in Castle Dale, Utah. Visitation was from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment was in Orangeville City Cemetery, 760 West 250 North, Orangeville, Utah.

Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.