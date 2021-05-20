Marlene Anderson

Richfield, Utah

Marlene Juanita Anderson, 80, of Richfield Utah, peacefully returned home to our Heavenly Father on May 13, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Fenton L. Anderson.

Marlene, the daughter of Walter John and Rachel Eliza Thiede Kelson, was born in Los Angeles, California on July 2, 1940. On January 15, 1960 she married her life partner and love, Fenton L. Anderson. The couple, who were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on November 13, 1970.

One of Marlene’s lifetime passions was genealogical research. She invested countless hours into researching and documenting ancestral records. She compiled numerous binders and folders with photos and family histories related to this work. Marlene had a love of beauty and color. She filled the family home with art decor and comfortable furnishings. She was a superb homemaker. She blessed her family with healthy/delicious meals, beautifully decorated rooms, and a clean home. Marlene was also a very talented seamstress. Over the years, she made numerous lovely garments for her family. She created many quilts to bring warmth and comfort to her family members who received them as gifts. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles, and coloring. Her lifetime interests in stories, people, and cultures were reflected in the books that she loved to read and the many community sponsored plays that she sometimes took part in as an actress and/or costume designer. For many years, Marlene sang in church choirs. Additionally, for over 25 years, she sold AVON where she received many difficult sales objectives which resulted in her receiving awards and accolades.

Her beautiful life contributions will forever be cherished by her surviving family members including her elder brother Richard Kelson, UT; her six children: Eric Smith, UT; Sherry Anderson, UT; Linda Lee Anderson, VA; Kyle L. Anderson, UT; Stanley Fenton Anderson, UT; Kriston K. Anderson, NV; as well as her adopted daughter, Gina Marie Anderson, UT. Marlene has 16 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

To honor and celebrate her life, graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Emery, Utah Cemetery. A public visitation for family and friends will begin an 12:00 pm in the cemetery. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Marlene’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.