Carbon Custom Computers Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

A ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony and open house served to welcome Carbon Custom Computers to Price City on Thursday afternoon. Along with friends and family, members of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce joined in on the celebration.

Carbon Custom Computers is owned and operated by Chase Fulcher. After graduating from Carbon High and USU Eastern, Fulcher left the area for a short time to gain additional experience in his field. He has now returned to Carbon County and is happy to offer his services through Carbon Custom Computers.

Fulcher offers computer solutions and repairs to customers. His services include custom laptops and desktops, upgrades, repairs, data recovery and virus removal. Carbon Custom Computers also offers free evaluations on laptops and desktops to determine possible problems and solutions.

In addition to this, Fulcher offers a lifetime warranty on all labor, parts and services on custom computers purchased from the business. “We can custom build just about anything that anyone would need,” Fulcher said.

For more information on Carbon Custom Computers, please call (435) 637-3333 or email carboncomputersandrepair@gmail.com. The business is located at 11 West Main Street in Price.