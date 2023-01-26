Marriage Celebration Coming in February

Those that are looking to create a marriage that is filled with fulfillment, connection and fun are in luck. A two-night Utah Marriage Celebration event is approaching, with in-person and virtual options.

This event begins on Friday, Feb. 10 with an evening of online education from speakers across the nation. Keynote speaker Nate Bagley of GrowthMarriage.org will be discussing all that he has learned in his travels and research. The virtual event will also feature live-recorded, deep dive and “byte-sized workshops.”

On Saturday, Feb. 11, there is a new feature this year in the form of an optional in-person date night and dessert event. This event features Dr. Dave and Dr. Liz of the Stronger Marriage Connection Podcast.

Virtual tickets are $10 per couple through Jan. 31, though single individuals are also encouraged to attend to prepare for their future. The virtual and in-person event tickets are $35 per couple through Jan. 31. Tickets that are purchased after Jan. 31 will be $15 and $45 per couple.

More information on the speakers, events and workshops can be found here, as well as ways to purchase a ticket.