Marshall L. Young, D.D.S.

Houston, TX – Marshall Young, 96, passed away in Houston, TX on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born in Wellington, UT on April 22, 1924 to Melvin L. and Bertha Marshall Young, the 3rd of 9 children. Marshall married Charlene Smith June 1, 1946 (divorced), and later married Mary Etna Foster Nov 30, 1952.

Marshall grew up on the family farm in Wellington, Utah, and spent his childhood years learning the value of good hard work. After graduating from high school he went on to proudly serve with the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and completed 17 B-24 bombing missions in the European Theater. Marshall graduated from Baylor University College of Dentistry in 1960, and, with Mary at his side, managed a successful family dental practice in Houston until his retirement in 1987. Marshall’s caring and compassionate manner earned genuine respect from his patients, colleagues and friends. Marshall and Mary enjoyed their retirement, which included frequent worldwide travel. Mary died in 2009.

The family would like to thank the many people who befriended and crossed paths with Marshall throughout his life.

Marshall is survived by a son, Kent M. Young, Salt Lake City, UT; stepdaughter Claudette (Larry) Roloff, Shenandoah,TX; granddaughter Kym (Tommy) Broussard, Hendersonville, TN; sisters Beth Woodward, Elko, NV and Melba (Jack) Winn, Moab, UT; seven great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren, and four generations of nieces and nephews. Also survived by special friend and caregiver Melinda Brown, whose thoughtful conscientious care made it possible for Marshall to spend his final years at home where he loved to be.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters (Helen Butler, Louise Young, Val Life, Joyce Nielson, Linda Kutkas, and Mary Karen Young), granddaughter Kathy Roloff, and grandson Steve Roloff.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2242 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030. Inurnment at Houston National Cemetery.