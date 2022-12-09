Massive 4th Quarter Clips Eagles

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Emery traveled to Millard on Wednesday night to take on the Eagles. While each team found its groove early, the second quarter proved tough on the offensive end. The Spartans were down by one, 22-21, at halftime.

Emery finally broke through in the third quarter to take the lead, but it remained a two-point game heading into the fourth. Then, the Spartans went into overdrive and scored a remarkable 31 points in the final period. To put it into perspective, Emery only had 34 points before the fourth. The 31-19 run put the game away and gave the Spartans a 65-51 win.

There were many Spartan contributors in this one as Talon Tuttle led the way with 13 points. Luke Justice added 12 while Wade Stilson had 11, Zach Tuttle had eight, Creek Sharp had seven and Brett Rasmussen had six.

Back at home on Friday, Emery (4-1) will take on Union (2-4). Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.