Wildcats Take Down Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

Richfield came to town on Wednesday ready to hit the mat. The Spartans got the early wins with Monty Christiansen (113) and Derrick Birch (120), who both won by pin.

Then, things took a turn for the worst as Richfield took the next six matches. Rogun Sitterud (165) got the Spartans back on track with a win by pin as did Dane Sitterud (175).

While Richfield grabbed the next two matches, Easton Thornley (285) was victorious in the final match of the night, winning by pin. The Wildcats, however, would take the duel overall, 45-36.

Emery will now gear up for the Juab Winter Classic this weekend.