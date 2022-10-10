Mayne, Mason Push Spartans Through

ETV News stock photo

Saturday marked the opening round of the 3A State Soccer Tournament. Emery welcomed in a familiar foe, Grand, to kick off the playoffs.

While the Spartans bolstered a 2-0 record over the Red Devils in the regular season, the playoffs signified a fresh start. Grand played with ferocity throughout contest, but Emery was up to the test. After a 1-1 tie at the half, the intensity grew as each team searched for the decisive goal.

Both teams came through with an additional goal, making it 2-2 with just 20 minutes left. The Lady Spartans then came through with their third goal and held on to win by the same score, 3-2.

Kaylee Mayne scored two goals in the contest while Purity Mason added the other. The lone assist came from freshman Megan Stilson. Up next, #15 Emery will now travel to play #2 Canyon View on Wednesday.