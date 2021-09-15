McFarland’s Slam Jumpstarts Panthers *Photo Gallery*

Tuesday’s matchup featured Telos and Pinnacle as the teams met on the diamond. Michael Schmitz got the nod for the Panthers and pitched around a leadoff single to head to the bottom of the first. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Todd McFarland, who ripped a line drive into left. The ball rolled all the way to the wall while McFarland jumped on his horse and hustled around the base paths. He made it all the way home for an inside-the-park grand slam.

That is all the cushion the Panthers would need. Schmitz was excelling on the mound. He gave up three hits and one earned run through five innings. He also recorded nine strikeouts. The offense continued to roll as the Panthers scored two runs in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth to mercy Telos 13-2.

McGuire Kocks went 3-3 with a triple, a walk and four runs scored. He also had an RBI. Schmitz recorded another three-bagger and finished 1-1 with two walks and a ribbie. Lastly, Brendin Bigelow tallied two RBIs in the contest.

Winners of three of the last five, the Panthers (4-15, 1-9) will next head to Diamond Ranch Academy (5-10, 2-7) on Wednesday.