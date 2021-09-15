Emery High Rodeo Team Shines Again

By Julie Johansen

On Sept. 10 and 11, the Emery High and Sevier Rodeo clubs hosted their yearly rodeos. The rodeos took place at the same times (Friday evening, Saturday morning slack and Saturday evening) with contestants preferencing their time to compete.

The shooting sports included the junior high athletes along with the high schools. Placing in the top ten in the light rifle shoot was Ryter Eker in ninth and sixth places, Kyle Ekker in fourth and fifth, and Wyatt Fox in second both for both shoots.

At the Emery Rodeo in the reining cow competition, Monty Christiansen was second and Bryon Christiansen took fourth. Byron was also second in bareback riding and seventh in tie down roping. Ryleigh Allred was fourth in the barrels.

In Salina at the Sevier Rodeo, Byron Christiansen won the bareback riding. Abbie McElprang was fifth in breakaway roping, while Ryleigh Allred took seventh in barrels and Shaynee Fox finished seventh in goats.

The Tooele rodeos will be on the Sept. 17 and 18, followed by preference rodeos in Panguitch and Enterprise on Sept. 24 and 25.