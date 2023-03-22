MECCA’s 37th Annual Bike Fest is Coming Up

Press Release

MECCA Mountain Biking Club invites you to the 37th annual Mountain Bike Festival! This year, we will meet in Huntington, Utah, and bike a variety of trails in the beautiful San Rafael Swell. Join us on April 28-30 for a weekend of rides, food, fun and games.

Mountain bike riders from near and far will converge in Huntington to enjoy meals, festivities and some incredible mountain bike trails. With riders coming from Logan to St. George and from Colorado to California, along with many local riders, this festival is great fun for riders of all abilities, size, shape and age.

Your festival registration comes with a t-shirt, a swag-filled backpack and an entry to win a grand prize drawing. The grand prizes this year include two brand new adult mountain bikes from Altitude Cycle, two CamelBak hydration systems stuffed with biking goodies as well as many other surprise gifts.

Riders will be supported on a variety of trails in the San Rafael Swell. This festival features simple beginner rides, intermediate trails and advanced, technical, adrenal-pumping challenges.

After the riding each day, there will be great food, a cornhole tournament, bingo, music and lots of fun at the Buckhorn RV Park and Resort in Huntington, Utah.

We sure do hope to see you there! You won’t want to miss this! Early registration ends April 15. To register and for more information, go to biketheswell.org.